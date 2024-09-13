4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals underway at State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Four-wheel drive, horsepower, and trucks: The 43rd annual 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals is at the Indiana State Fairgrounds through the weekend.

It’s fun for everyone, and visitors can see custom builds, off-road rends, and mud flying. Attendees can also see off-road trends, connect with knowledgeable owners and builders, shop show-only pricing from industry experts in the Performance Marketplace, and watch the mud fly during the infield show all weekend long.

“We’re expecting 1,800 to 2,000 participants,” said Andy Knapp, chief revenue officer for Events Inc. “Some of those are show trucks, some are competition trucks that we’ve talked about, some are monster trucks.”

Knapp says between 18,000-20,000 people, about the seating capacity of Madison Square Garden in New York, were expected to attend.

Classes will include Mud Bogs (six classes), Tough Trucks Competition (stock and modified), Burn Out, Side by Side Racing, Show & Shine, and Monster Trucks.

Some visitors could also get a feel of what it’s like inside a monster truck. “This is one of the features this weekend,” Knapp said. “It’s a little extra for this truck. it’s a $15 ride. But you get a chance to ride a monster truck and get a flavor of what it’s like for the people competing.”

The event runs through this weekend, with Sunday being the final day to check it out.