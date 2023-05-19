The Cosmic Situation to blast off 15 free concerts in Noblesville

People gather for a free summer concert on June 3, 2016, at Dillon Park in Noblesville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Noblesville City Government via Facebook)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg-based The Cosmic Situation will lead off 15 free concerts in Noblesville starting in June, the city government announced Thursday.

The guitar rock band will be among seven performing in The Summer Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in June and July at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane. That’s northeast of the intersection of Hazel Dell Road and East 146th Street.

An Eagles tribute band will top eight shows in the Concert at the Commons Series from 7-10 p.m. Saturdays at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.. That’s just west of the White River and downtown Noblesville.

Noblesville Parks Director Brandon Bennett said in a statement that the Summer Concert Series is the longest-running series of its kind in Hamilton County.

Summer Concert Series

Concert at the Commons

Concert-goers are invited to bring chairs and blankets.