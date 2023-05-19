The Cosmic Situation to blast off 15 free concerts in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg-based The Cosmic Situation will lead off 15 free concerts in Noblesville starting in June, the city government announced Thursday.
The guitar rock band will be among seven performing in The Summer Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in June and July at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane. That’s northeast of the intersection of Hazel Dell Road and East 146th Street.
An Eagles tribute band will top eight shows in the Concert at the Commons Series from 7-10 p.m. Saturdays at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.. That’s just west of the White River and downtown Noblesville.
Noblesville Parks Director Brandon Bennett said in a statement that the Summer Concert Series is the longest-running series of its kind in Hamilton County.
Summer Concert Series
- June 8: The Cosmic Situation.
- June 15: Roughouse, blues-steeped rock and roll.
- June 22: Jai Baker 3, mix of popular hits and original songs.
- June 29, Not Your Average Boy Band.
- July 6: Groovesmash, covers.
- July 13: The Toons, rock ‘n’ roll with covers from The Beatles and Rolling Stones.
- July 20: Hairbanger’s Ball, rock ‘n’ roll band from Chicago.
Concert at the Commons
- June 10: The Eagles Project.
- June 24: Shoot to Thrill, all-female AC/DC tribute.
- July 8: Crush, Bon Jovi Tribute.
- July 15: No Fences, Garth Brooks tribute.
- Aug. 12: Chicago Rewired, Chicago tribute.
- Aug. 26: Earth to Mars, Bruno Mars tribute.
- Sept. 9: American English, Beatles tribute.
- Sept. 23: Trippin Billies, Dave Matthews Band tribute.
Concert-goers are invited to bring chairs and blankets.