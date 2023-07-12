The Eagles’ bringing their ‘long goodbye’ to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you were afraid of missing out, take it easy – the Eagles have added a second Indianapolis show to the band’s “The Long Goodbye” tour.

The Eagles, joined by rock band Steely Dan, will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 9 & 10, commemorating the band’s over 50-year career.

During the tour, the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy Schmidt, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – will perform as many shows as their audience demands.

The band shared their love and thanks for their loving fans in a release Wednesday.

The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on. With love and gratitude, The Eagles The Eagles

“The Long Goodbye” tour is anticipated to continue into 2025.

Tickets for the Oct. 9 show are on sale. Tickets for the newly added Oct. 10 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.