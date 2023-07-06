The Long Goodbye: Eagles coming to Indianapolis for farewell tour

The Eagles -- Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey -- will bring their farewell tour, "The Long Goodbye," to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Oct. 9, 2023. (Photo by Ron Koch/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than 50 years of performing to sold-out crowds around the world, the Eagles have announced their final tour.

“The Long Goodbye” tour will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday, October 9, with special guests Steely Dan.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12. General on-sale starts Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased at livenation.com, by phone, and at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.

Hoosiers might get to see the Eagles perform in Indianapolis more than once! The band plan to perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

In a letter to fans, the band wrote:

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds….We hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Since forming in 1971, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, earned six Grammy awards, and joined the Rock & Rall Hall of Fame in 1998.

The band’s “Greatest Hits 1971-1977” compilation is the best-selling album in U.S. history with 38 million copies sold. On Thursday, the album — released in 1976 — was at No. 194 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart.