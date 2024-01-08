‘The Outdoorsman With Buck McNeely’ host dies

(WISH) — The host of “The Outdoorsman With Buck McNeely” died Monday, his son announced Monday on social media.

Buck McNeely was at least 63, based on an online biography that says he was born in 1960 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

McNeely’s show airs on on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings on WISH-TV. His next show will feature McNeely and his son exploring the Eastern Cape region of South Africa during a safari featuring impala. His IMDB biography says, “Over the years Buck & his crew have led expeditions from Siberia to Iceland, from Argentina to several African nations, from the Canadian Arctic to the deserts of Mexico & all over North & South America.”

The show airs on more than 500 stations. He had produced and hosted the show for nearly 40 years, beginning it in 1985 while a student at Southeast Missouri State University.

His son, Max McNeely, posted a statement on social media to announced his father’s death.