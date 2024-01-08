‘The Outdoorsman With Buck McNeely’ host dies
(WISH) — The host of “The Outdoorsman With Buck McNeely” died Monday, his son announced Monday on social media.
Buck McNeely was at least 63, based on an online biography that says he was born in 1960 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
McNeely’s show airs on on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings on WISH-TV. His next show will feature McNeely and his son exploring the Eastern Cape region of South Africa during a safari featuring impala. His IMDB biography says, “Over the years Buck & his crew have led expeditions from Siberia to Iceland, from Argentina to several African nations, from the Canadian Arctic to the deserts of Mexico & all over North & South America.”
The show airs on more than 500 stations. He had produced and hosted the show for nearly 40 years, beginning it in 1985 while a student at Southeast Missouri State University.
His son, Max McNeely, posted a statement on social media to announced his father’s death.
“On January 7th I received the worst call ever. My hero, My dad, the legendary Buck McNeely passed away in his sleep. Words cannot even begin to describe the pain and loss our family is feeling at this time and it will never be the same. Seeing your dad die is like watching Superman die because that’s what he was to me. A true superhero and I couldn’t have asked for a better role model than him. Even though Buck is gone the show will go on as I have been preparing for this my whole life. Just as he has trained me in life he has also trained me in the family business by working and traveling the world with him for the past 13 years. My dad started his show The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely as a college project at SEMO and took it to heights no one could’ve imagined with over 550 TV stations airing his show globally he became the largest syndicated outdoors show in the world. For nearly 40 years on the air he entertained and showcased various parts of the world for his fans. He loved his fans and anytime one would run into him he always loved meeting them and chatting about the show.
“His motto was always ‘Live Large’ and he truly lived larger than anybody I know and I will continue that legacy in his honor like he always wanted. It won’t be easy, but nothing good in life is easy. Just another of the countless lessons he’s taught me over the years. Call your parents and hold them tight because it really can be gone just like that
“Thank you to everyone for your kind words and prayers. God Bless & Live Large!”
Max McNeely