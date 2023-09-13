This day in history: Tupac Shakur dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One September day marks when the world lost an iconic entertainer who is considered one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time.

Word of Tupac Amaru Shakur’s death stunned the world six days after he was shot in the passenger seat of a car while at a spotlight in Las Vegas on Sept. 7. Shakur was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Over the next few days, his condition seemed to improve, but on Sept. 13, 1996, Shakur died of his wounds.

Sitting in the driver’s seat next to Shakur was Death Tow Records founder Marian “Suge” Knight. Knight was wounded in the exchange.

The drive-by shooting was the result of the infamous and violent hip-hop “East Coast vs. West Coast” rivalry.

His murder remains unsolved, but new developments transpired when authorities in Nevada served a search warrant in July in connection with the shooting death of Shakur.

The rap icon was 25 years old. Shakur’s musical legacy still continues to grow nearly three decades after his death.