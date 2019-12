BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Annual Grants Banquet at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on July 31, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

(WISH) — Justin Hartley, one of the stars of NBC’s “This is Us,” has filed for divorce from his wife.

CNN reports Hartley and Chrishell Stause were married for two years.

People magazine says Stause moved out of their home this week but didn’t see the split coming.

The pair has made several public appearances together in recent months.

Hartley, 42, cited irreconcilable differences in divorce documents.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.