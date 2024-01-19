Search
Tickets go on sale for Hoosier Country Jam

Michael Ray, Dylan Schneider and Mason Ramsey. (Provided Photos/Hoosier Country Jam)
by: Gregg Montgomery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Tickets go on sale Friday for April’s Hoosier Country Jam, an organizer says.

The acoustic music event will feature Mason Ramsey, the Walmart yodeling boy whose been a viral sensation; Michael Ray, who has had four No. 1 radio songs; Jake Hoot, a winner of “The Voice”; and Indiana artists Dylan Schneider, Hank Ruff and Jake Dodds, according to organizer Sam Alex.

The 90-minute show will be at 8 p.m. April 15 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater at 114 E. Kirkwood Ave. in Bloomington. Tickets will be general admission. Prices range from $64 for VIP access to $49.

More information about the performers are available online.

