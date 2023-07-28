Tim McGraw bringing 2024 ‘Standing Room Only’ tour to Indianapolis

Country music megastar Tim McGraw will bring his "Standing Room Only" tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 18, 2024. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country music megastar Tim McGraw will bring his “Standing Room Only” tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 18, 2024.

McGraw will be joined by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce.

All tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages and experiences — from an exclusive gift item to meeting the Grammy-winning country superstar — will also be available.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

McGraw says fans can expect a high-energy performance featuring his biggest hits as well as songs from his forthcoming studio album, “Standing Room Only.” He will release his new album on Aug. 25; its title track is already climbing the country music charts.

