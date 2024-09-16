Tito Jackson, Jackson 5’s quiet member, dies at 70

FILE - Tito Jackson, a member of the famed Jackson 5, poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, July 24, 2019, to promote his solo project, a new version of his 2017 song "One Way Street." (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tito Jackson, a member of the legendary music family from Gary, Indiana, the Jackson 5, has died. He was 70 years old.

Jackson’s family confirmed his death in a statement. “Tito was a beloved brother, father, and friend, and his loss leaves a tremendous void,” the statement read. “We ask for privacy as we mourn the passing of our beloved family member.”

Known as the quiet yet steady force behind the Jackson 5, Tito Jackson, born Toriano Adaryll Jackson, contributed to the group’s groundbreaking success.

Alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and the inimitable Michael, Tito helped define the sound of Motown in the late 60s and early 70s with hits like “Blame It On the Boogie,” “I Want You Back,” and “ABC.”

Though Tito often stayed in the background compared to his more flamboyant siblings, his contributions were vital. His rhythm guitar skills added depth to the group’s sound, and his steady presence helped maintain unity during the group’s meteoric rise and turbulent times.

While his brothers ventured into solo careers, Tito carved out his own path, dabbling in blues music and performing with his band, The Tito Jackson Blues Band, later in life. His solo work showed a different side of his artistry, one that was rooted in deep emotion and a love for guitar playing.

The Jackson family, already marked by significant loss, including the tragic death of Michael Jackson in 2009, now faces another heartbreaking chapter.

Fans worldwide are paying tribute to Tito Jackson’s legacy on social media, remembering him not only as a member of the Jackson 5 but as a crucial figure in their own musical journeys.

