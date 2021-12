Entertainment

TMZ: Actress Betty White passes away at 99

Actress Betty White attends The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN)

(WISH) — Actress Betty White has died at age 99, according to TMZ.

The website reports that White passed away Friday morning.

White, born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1922, would’ve turned 100 on Jan. 17.

She is perhaps best known for playing Rose Nyland on “The Golden Girls” from 1985-92.

This is a developing story.