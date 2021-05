Entertainment

‘Traveling dinosaur show’ comes to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dinosaurs have taken over the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Through May 9, Jurassic Quest will present what it calls “the world’s largest animatronic traveling dinosaur show.” Kids and their parents can take an audio tour and learn from “Prehistoric Nick” and dinosaur trainer “Captain Caleb.”

Tickets with fees are about $54 for a car up to eight people. For larger vehicles, it’s $85.