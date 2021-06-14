Entertainment

Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Disney World

In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park is seen on October 8, 2014. (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It will soon be a lot easier to see smiles again at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for theme park visitors who are vaccinated.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says on its website that workers won’t require proof of vaccination.

All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner, which is the resort’s aerial gondola.

Disney began allowing visitors go to without masks outdoors in May.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

INDOT raises starting pay for skilled trades

Inside INdiana Business /

Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison

National /

US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers

Politics /

Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling S&P 500 below record

Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image