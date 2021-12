Entertainment

Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron to headline festival at Garfield Park in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Vampire Weekend perform at the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on October 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new two-day festival will take place in Garfield Park next year.

Indie rock bands Vampire Weekend and Lord Huron will headline the WonderRoad festival on June 11-12.

Other artists announced at a Wednesday press conference include Bastille, Chvrches, Milky Chance and Bishop Briggs.

Passes for two-day admission go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $99.50.

Tickets and more information can be found here.