Varied cast of stars prepare for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among this year's 2023 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans of multiple genres of music have cause to celebrate the 2023 class that will enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, the late George Michael, and Soul Train’s Don Cornelius will all be inducted into the annals of rock ‘n’ roll history in New York City.

Joining them are rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Link Wray, Rage Against The Machine, The Spinners, Al Kooper, DJ Kool Herc, and Elton John’s longtime co-songwriter Bernie Taupin.

The ceremony will stream live for the first time on Disney+.

History will be made as Missy Elliott becomes the first female hip-hop artist in the Hall. Officials described her as “a true pathbreaker in a male-dominated genre.”

Elliott will not be the night’s only female trailblazer. Kate Bush will enter the Hall having broken three Guinness World Records in 2023, including becoming the oldest woman to reach number one in the charts for “Running Up That Hill,” and for having the longest gap between number one singles on the U.K. charts.

Bernie Taupin will be inducted 29 years after Elton John.

Artists must meet certain conditions to be inducted. They must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they are eligible. Potential nominees must then be voted on by over 1,000 artists, music historians, and industry professionals.

A star-studded cast of presenters and performers will join the inductees. Elton John, Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks, Carrie Underwood, LL Cool J and Queen Latifah are just some of the names slated to appear.

Last year’s inductees included Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie and Judas Priest.