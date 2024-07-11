Watch and listen as young voices learn the classics with Songbook Academy program

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The return of an annual summertime program brings top tips to talented teenagers and memorable musical moments to audiences.

If you are looking to listen to some of the most promising young voices in America, your chance is nearly here.

“The Academy has students from all over the country,” said Mel Shore during a Daybreak conversation about the Songbook Academy program.

Shore is one of five music directors who work alongside five vocal coaches to help students grow.

This year’s class includes Westfield High School student Journee Woodley. We asked about her reaction when she learned she made the cut.

“It was very shocking, and I was very relieved, she said. “Honestly, the audition process was a lot.”

The Academy is in its 15th year through the Great American Songbook Foundation. Organizers say the students go through a series of workshops, classes, and performances – with veteran entertainment professionals providing the guidance.

“They send in an audition and an application,” Shore explained. “40 get chosen, and they get to come to Indiana and work with music directors and vocal coaches also from all over the country.”

As the students learn, you can watch in three ways; all of them are live from the Palladium in Carmel:

Public Masterclass – 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16

Songbook Ambassador Michael Feinstein and Broadway star Joshua Henry will critique performances by 10 students. Viewers can watch online or in person. Organizers describe it as ‘pay what you can’, with no minimum for this event.

Songbook Showcase – 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18

Each of the 40 national finalists gets a turn in the spotlight to perform a selected song. The evening also features performances by Feinstein and Grammy Award-winner Nicole Zuraitis as a guest mentor.

The livestream for the event is ‘pay what you can’; it’s a $5 minimum to watch in person.

Songbook Academy in Concert – 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Feinstein will emcee as all 40 singers perform Songbook classics. Livestream admission is again “pay what you can”, while in-person tickets start at $25.