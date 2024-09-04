‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ comes to Indy, engages audience ahead of election

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The most produced play in the U.S., “What the Constitution Means to Me,” is coming to Indianapolis just in time for election season. Presented by American Lives Theatre, the production will run at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center from Sept. 5 – 22.

The play, which premiered on Broadway in 2019, is written by Heidi Schreck and is known for its deep dive into constitutional rights, women’s issues, and the power dynamics that shape America.

Director KT Peterson and actor Claire Wilcher stopped by Daybreak to discuss what audiences can expect from this unique production with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins.

“The play deals with women’s rights, our relationship to power, and the rule of law—big themes,” Peterson said. “But Heidi Schreck’s voice is so full of joy and vulnerability that it brings the audience into the conversation in a very engaging way.”

Wilcher explained that Schreck, a former high school debater, paid her way through college by winning speech and debate contests at American Legion Halls. This experience inspired her to write a play that reflects on how her views of the Constitution have evolved over time, especially concerning women’s rights in the modern era.

“Heidi loved the Constitution when she was young and was a huge believer in the document,” Wilcher said. “This play is a fun, yet sometimes heartbreaking, look at the Constitution, the foundations of our country, and how we are all still navigating what that means to us today.”

Wilcher noted that the production is highly interactive but not in a way that brings audience members on stage. Instead, it creates a dialogue with the audience that gets them thinking about their own lives and the country’s future.

“KT often calls it a really patriotic show—not in a flag-waving sense, but in a way that gets you thinking about what we’re all doing here,” Wilcher said.

As the play opens just weeks before a major election, Peterson believes it serves as a call to action.

“The play asks: What can you do? Can you run for office? Have you thought about it?” Peterson said. “We hope people leave fired up, in a practical and honest way, about the kind of country they envision and what kind of patriot they want to be. It’s about reclaiming the word ‘patriot’ in an exciting way.”

Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins noted that with many undecided voters this election season, the play provides a template for audiences to consider what issues matter to them and what they should be looking for from candidates.

“The spotlight is on issues that people should consider with both candidates to determine where they stand,” Jenkins said. “So many could probably take away this template that you’re putting on for them to see, ‘Okay, what should I be looking at?’”

While the play addresses significant topics, it remains nonpartisan. “We never use the words Democrat or Republican in this play. It’s not a partisan play,” Wilcher said. “Just getting out and engaging with the culture is activism in itself.”

“What the Constitution Means to Me” will run from Sept. 5 – 22. Tickets are available online, ranging from $20 to $40. For more information, visit their website or call 602–254–2151.