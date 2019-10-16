Wheel of Fortune contestant goes viral with brutal honesty about family life

(WISH) — Oh. My. Goodness.

Blair Davis, a contestant on Wheel of Fortune, has gone viral after his brutal (but joking) honesty while being introduced on the show.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim,” he told the studio audience. “She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, R.J. and Ryan. And I have one rotten grandson.”

Host Pat Sajak and the audience couldn’t help but crack up.

“No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody,” Sajak joked.

Davis, the owner of a small trucking business in San Diego, then let everyone in on the joke.

“I love them like nobody’s business,” Davis said.

An upload of the clip on YouTube has garnered more than a million views.