When did Dave Matthew Band first visit Noblesville’s amphitheater?

Tim Reynolds, Derek Trucks, Carter Beauford, Susan Tedeschi, Stefan Lessard, Dave Matthews, Rashawn Ross, and Jeff Coffin of Dave Matthews Band perform at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 17, 2023, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — In what’s become an annual affair, Dave Matthews Band will return to the amphitheater in Noblesville this coming summer.

The band known to fans as “DMB” debuted in 1996 as what was then known as Deer Creek Music Center. It’s 2024 shows will be June 28 and June 29 at Ruoff Music Center.

Ticket presales are underway on the band’s website. General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time Feb. 16. Of course, VIP tickets will be available.

A part of the tour announcement Tuesday said, “With the summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will be introducing new sustainability measures as part of its ‘On The Road To Zero Waste’ initiative – a partnership with Live Nation.”

The announcement added, “This summer, the band is partnering with Live Nation’s operated venues to minimize the concerts’ footprint even further – with the goal to divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills. Leveraging its existing leading sustainability resources, Live Nation will support the concerts’ goal by providing zero waste green teams, zero waste stations, food donations, waste sorting, composting and the use of minimal zerosingle-use plastic. Fans are encouraged to check venue websites for details closer to the tour dates.”