When will Indy Strawberry Festival return to Monument Circle?

A view of The Works for the the 57th annual Indy Strawberry Festival. (WISH Photo/Ashley Fowler)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 58th annual Indy Strawberry Festival, organized by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral, is set for June 13 at Monument Circle.

The event will feature the sale of original strawberry shortcakes from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year, festival attendees will also be treated to live entertainment at SPARK on the Circle on the northwest quadrant, which will be adjacent to the festival grounds.

For those craving the full experience, The Works package — homemade shortcake, strawberries, ice cream, and whipped topping — will be available for $10.

Individual items can be purchased separately, with strawberries and ice cream priced at $3 each, and shortcakes and whipped topping at $2 each.

Both cash and card payments will be accepted.

All proceeds exceeding festival expenses will be directly allocated to charities.

The Indy Strawberry Festival traces back to its inaugural edition to June 10, 1965. Over the years, the Cathedral Women has supported organizations across central Indiana through the Strawberry Festival Grants program.