Where to see Justin Timberlake on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Pop music fans, get your wallets ready! Justin Timberlake is going on tour for the first time in five years. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicks off April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Provided Image/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pop music fans, get your wallets ready! Justin Timberlake is going on tour for the first time in five years.

Justin announced the Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Thursday’s episode of “Last Night With Jimmy Fallon.”

The first leg of the tour runs from April 29 through July 9 and includes 22 cities, but Indianapolis is not among them.

Still, there are several concerts on the schedule close enough to Indiana for JT fans who are willing to hit the road.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour dates near Indiana include:

Friday, June 21 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Thursday, July 4 – Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania

Sunday, July 7 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Tuesday, July 9 – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Fans can expect to hear songs from Timberlake’s forthcoming new album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” his latest single “Selfish,” and everyone’s favorite hits like “SexyBack,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and “Like I Love You.”

Tickets for the Forget The World Tour will be available starting with a fan club presale on Monday, Jan. 29, and Citi and Verizon presales on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

General onsale begins Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. Fans will also have the opportunity to choose from a variety of VIP packages to take their concert experience to the next level.

Justin’s sixth studio album, “Everything I Thought I Was,” drops on March 15. Click here to pre-order the album now.