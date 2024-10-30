Officials break ground on 13-acre expansion of White River State Park
New White River State Park extension breaks ground
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Tuesday unveiled plans for a 13-acre expansion at the White River State Park.
They held a groundbreaking for the $65 million extension along the west bank of the river.
Park officials say the expansion will happen over two phases.
They say the expansion includes several event pavilions, a river beach, an expansion of the White River Trail, and connections to the new tech park called the OneHealth Innovation District. It will be fully complete in 18 months.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said, “This is a moment that’s not just historic but will change how we are able to showcase who we are and where we are going.”
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.
Officials break ground on 13-acre expansion of White River State Park
News releases
“Indianapolis, IN – Today, the White River State Park Development Commission hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the former GM Stamping Plant to celebrate the largest-ever extension of White River State Park. Remarks by Governor Eric Holcomb, Mayor Joe Hogsett, Executive Director of the White River State Park Development Commission Jake Oakman, and City of Indianapolis officials were followed by a ceremonial groundbreaking.
“White River State Park is a 267-acre urban greenspace that abuts the White River in Downtown Indianapolis. The park’s new, 13-acre extension, set adjacent to the historic GM Stamping Plant atop a levee that runs the length of the western edge of the site, represents the Park’s largest expansion to date. Landscape architects Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA), based in Indianapolis, and Philadelphia-based DAVID RUBIN Land Collective (Land Collective) collaborated on the design, which features a raked, skyline-facing grand theater floating above the levee infrastructure to safeguard the city from flooding.
“Key design elements include ‘get downs’ for direct river access, multiple pavilions and porch swings, a river beach, expansion of the White River Trail, and connections to the burgeoning Innovation District, which represents a new chapter of investment to downtown’s southwest quadrant, along with access for the Valley Neighborhood to the new riverfront. Considered “river theater,” the extension establishes a monumental overlook and front porch unified by the White River Trail for gathering, performance, and observation of river activities. It is the first site for the White River State Park to directly engage the river.
“‘This is a wonderful opportunity to describe an inclusive social overlay upon the levee which safeguards Indianapolis and the citizens of the Westside neighborhood, by offering river engagement through White River State Park’s expansion southward. This new landscape addition will offer the people of Indianapolis, the State of Indiana, and their visiting friends a new perspective of the White River, which is the extraordinary natural feature that informs so much of the State’s character. In this project, infrastructure, rejuvenated riparian ecology, and year-round experience are seamlessly integrated to inform identity,’ said David A. Rubin, Founding Principal, DAVID RUBIN Land Collective.
“‘A legacy riverfront site that served as the center of Indianapolis automobile manufacturing for over 100 years will take on new life as a destination space along the White River Greenway’s network – a riverfront gem that serves as downtown’s front door to the River’s west side, connecting the new Henry Street bridge, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, the Innovation District campus, and the nearby Valley Neighborhood,’ said Daniel Liggett, REA Partner and project lead. ‘Our work with the White River State Park Commission will establish a welcoming and accessible urban riverfront park offering a distinctive prospect on our city’s skyline for all and a place that reflects the history and identities of the site, its neighboring communities, and the City of Indianapolis.’
“‘Working through the significant challenges of design expression atop the existing levee – the integrity of which cannot be compromised – the landscape architects have worked with the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and other city, state, and federal agencies to ensure the levee remains accessible and functional, while providing an iconic river experience that will become a venue for seasonal programming and a new landmark for the City of Indianapolis. The new riverfront park reinforces the design intent of George Kessler’s historic plan for the city’s Park and Boulevard System to create “open spaces providing recreation and fresh air for all.’
“In 2019, Land Collective participated in the White River Master Plan to identify potential opportunities for spaces that would allow human engagement along the river corridor. As a result of that plan, the firm identified the possibility for expansion adjacent to the Westside neighborhood as one such place. This master plan identified three tenets: river infrastructure, ecological rejuvenation, and social impact. Working in collaboration with Rundell Ernstberger and the White River State Park Development Commission, Land Collective identified this expansion site, which exists at the intersection of these three tenets.”
Rundell Ernstberger Associates and DAVID RUBIN Land Collective
“INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb joined members of the White River State Park Development Commission and other community leaders for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a 15-acre extension of the park. Located on the west bank of the White River on a site once occupied by a General Motors manufacturing facility, the extension is the largest addition to the park since its founding in the early 1980s. The project will preserve and repurpose what remains of the Indianapolis GM Stamping Plant and include other amenities that leverage the site’s proximity to the White River and Valley Neighborhood and take advantage of panoramic views of the Indianapolis skyline. This project is being supported by a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
“‘White River State Park is a crown jewel for our state, and it’s going to get even better with this latest strategic investment,’ said Gov. Holcomb. ‘We are kicking off a new era for the park while simultaneously preserving an important icon of our state’s industrial and manufacturing heritage. Lilly Endowment’s support is once again making a project that has been years in the making into a modern day reality and we are profusely grateful for their support. When completed, this addition to the White River State Park will serve as a glorious gateway to a vibrant innovation district complemented by this important community asset for nearby residents and visitors alike to enjoy.’
“The park extension will be immediately east of the OneHealth Innovation District, which is also being developed on the grounds of the former GM site. Anchored by Elanco Animal Health’s new global headquarters and Purdue University, the district is seeking to become a globally recognized research and innovation campus dedicated to optimizing the health of people, animals, plants, and the planet.
“‘White River State Park is an extraordinary place that attracts Indiana residents and visitors to downtown Indianapolis to enjoy greenspaces, trails, the Indianapolis Zoo, the Downtown Canal, museums, baseball games, concerts and festivals,’ said Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for community development. ‘This exciting expansion of the park will provide visitors with desirable amenities, including opportunities to enjoy and engage with the White River, and add to the vibrancy of the new innovation district.’
“Most of Lilly Endowment’s grant will support repurposing the remnant of the GM Stamping Plant into an event and community center. The centerpiece of the park extension, the multipurpose facility will be developed for year-round activations. Designed by legendary industrial architect Albert Kahn, the stamping plant was a landmark in industrial design and housed GM from 1930 through 2011.The factory played an important role during World War II and at its peak employed nearly 5,000 workers. Preserving this piece of Indianapolis history was an important consideration for the commission and other stakeholders in developing plans for the park expansion.
“‘We are excited about the opportunities this park extension will bring to preserve part of our history, physically and visually engage with the White River, connect with the nearby Valley neighborhood, and draw visitors to our downtown,’ said Jake Oakman, executive director of White River State Park. ‘More than 40 years ago, Lilly Endowment helped write the first chapter of White River State Park’s history when it supported the initial master planning of the park, and it has supported several other developments in the park over the years. We are thrilled that this new grant is helping us write this next chapter in the park’s history.’
“Reclaiming abandoned industrial space and repurposing a former manufacturing facility fits White River State Park’s mission and history. The development commission was originally chartered in the early 1980s with a goal of reclaiming abandoned industrial land and facilities on the west side of downtown Indianapolis. By the end of the decade, Washington Street was rerouted to make room for the Indianapolis Zoo, the first attraction to call the park home. This development began a revolutionary transformation of the west side of the state’s capital city, turning an industrial wasteland into the vibrant cultural campus there today.
“In addition to the Kahn Pavilion, the park extension will have other amenities that include an extended promenade trail, bench swings, a water feature, and a river theater designed for both small events and day-to-day use by visitors. The new Henry Street Bridge will bring the Indianapolis Cultural Trail into the park extension and will allow for connectivity to the east bank of the river. These features will be accompanied by new greenspaces that are designed to highlight views over the White River towards the Indianapolis skyline.
“The extension is located just east of the site of Elanco Animal Health’s new global headquarters, north of the Valley Neighborhood, and south of the Indianapolis Zoo. As a part of the project, White River Parkway will be realigned to enable travel between Elanco’s headquarters and the park extension.”
White River State Park