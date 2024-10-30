Officials break ground on 13-acre expansion of White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Tuesday unveiled plans for a 13-acre expansion at the White River State Park.

They held a groundbreaking for the $65 million extension along the west bank of the river.

Park officials say the expansion will happen over two phases.

They say the expansion includes several event pavilions, a river beach, an expansion of the White River Trail, and connections to the new tech park called the OneHealth Innovation District. It will be fully complete in 18 months.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said, “This is a moment that’s not just historic but will change how we are able to showcase who we are and where we are going.”

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

News releases

“Indianapolis, IN – Today, the White River State Park Development Commission hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the former GM Stamping Plant to celebrate the largest-ever extension of White River State Park. Remarks by Governor Eric Holcomb, Mayor Joe Hogsett, Executive Director of the White River State Park Development Commission Jake Oakman, and City of Indianapolis officials were followed by a ceremonial groundbreaking. “White River State Park is a 267-acre urban greenspace that abuts the White River in Downtown Indianapolis. The park’s new, 13-acre extension, set adjacent to the historic GM Stamping Plant atop a levee that runs the length of the western edge of the site, represents the Park’s largest expansion to date. Landscape architects Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA), based in Indianapolis, and Philadelphia-based DAVID RUBIN Land Collective (Land Collective) collaborated on the design, which features a raked, skyline-facing grand theater floating above the levee infrastructure to safeguard the city from flooding. “Key design elements include ‘get downs’ for direct river access, multiple pavilions and porch swings, a river beach, expansion of the White River Trail, and connections to the burgeoning Innovation District, which represents a new chapter of investment to downtown’s southwest quadrant, along with access for the Valley Neighborhood to the new riverfront. Considered “river theater,” the extension establishes a monumental overlook and front porch unified by the White River Trail for gathering, performance, and observation of river activities. It is the first site for the White River State Park to directly engage the river. “‘This is a wonderful opportunity to describe an inclusive social overlay upon the levee which safeguards Indianapolis and the citizens of the Westside neighborhood, by offering river engagement through White River State Park’s expansion southward. This new landscape addition will offer the people of Indianapolis, the State of Indiana, and their visiting friends a new perspective of the White River, which is the extraordinary natural feature that informs so much of the State’s character. In this project, infrastructure, rejuvenated riparian ecology, and year-round experience are seamlessly integrated to inform identity,’ said David A. Rubin, Founding Principal, DAVID RUBIN Land Collective. “‘A legacy riverfront site that served as the center of Indianapolis automobile manufacturing for over 100 years will take on new life as a destination space along the White River Greenway’s network – a riverfront gem that serves as downtown’s front door to the River’s west side, connecting the new Henry Street bridge, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, the Innovation District campus, and the nearby Valley Neighborhood,’ said Daniel Liggett, REA Partner and project lead. ‘Our work with the White River State Park Commission will establish a welcoming and accessible urban riverfront park offering a distinctive prospect on our city’s skyline for all and a place that reflects the history and identities of the site, its neighboring communities, and the City of Indianapolis.’ “‘Working through the significant challenges of design expression atop the existing levee – the integrity of which cannot be compromised – the landscape architects have worked with the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and other city, state, and federal agencies to ensure the levee remains accessible and functional, while providing an iconic river experience that will become a venue for seasonal programming and a new landmark for the City of Indianapolis. The new riverfront park reinforces the design intent of George Kessler’s historic plan for the city’s Park and Boulevard System to create “open spaces providing recreation and fresh air for all.’ “In 2019, Land Collective participated in the White River Master Plan to identify potential opportunities for spaces that would allow human engagement along the river corridor. As a result of that plan, the firm identified the possibility for expansion adjacent to the Westside neighborhood as one such place. This master plan identified three tenets: river infrastructure, ecological rejuvenation, and social impact. Working in collaboration with Rundell Ernstberger and the White River State Park Development Commission, Land Collective identified this expansion site, which exists at the intersection of these three tenets.” Rundell Ernstberger Associates and DAVID RUBIN Land Collective