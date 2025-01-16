Hollywood awards season faces delays amid wildfires

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S. Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

(WISH) — Hollywood’s awards season has hit an unusual pause as wildfires continue to disrupt life in Los Angeles. The ongoing crisis has caused significant delays for some of the industry’s biggest events, with guilds and organizations scrambling to adjust their schedules.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s been impacted so far and what’s still on the calendar:

Producers Guild and Writers Guild Nominations

Status: Postponed, no new dates announced

The Writers Guild of America originally planned to announce nominations on Jan. 8, later pushing the date to Jan. 13 before postponing again. Similarly, the Producers Guild of America postponed its Jan. 10 nominations to Jan. 12 and then to an unspecified date this week.

Academy Award Nominations

New Date: Jan. 23

The Oscar nominations have been delayed twice, moving from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, and now to Jan. 23. The Academy cited an extended voting period to accommodate members affected by the wildfires. For the first time, the nominations will be revealed in a virtual format instead of a live press event.

Critics Choice Awards

New Date: Jan. 26

Originally scheduled for Jan. 12 at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, the Critics Choice Awards were postponed due to their proximity to wildfire-affected areas. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the show will now air live on E!

Grammy Awards

Date Unchanged: Feb. 2

The Grammys remain on schedule, as nominations were announced back in November. However, some surrounding events, like Universal Music Group’s Artist Showcase and after-party, have been canceled, with resources redirected to wildfire recovery efforts.

Producers and Directors Guild Awards

Date Unchanged: Feb. 8

These two untelevised shows are still set to take place in Los Angeles on the same night. Historically, winners of these awards often go on to win Oscars, adding extra weight to the events despite their low-key presentation.

Hollywood’s awards season may be facing a slowdown, but the industry’s focus remains on safety and recovery as the wildfires continue to impact the region. Stay tuned for updates as new dates are announced.

