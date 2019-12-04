Willie Nelson says he doesn’t smoke weed anymore

American country singer Willie Nelson takes a drag off a joint while relaxing at his home in Texas, 2000s. A large amount of marijuana is spread out on the table before him (Photo by Liaison/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WISH) — Legendary country singer Willie Nelson says he doesn’t smoke marijuana anymore.

Nelson told KSAT in San Antonio that he stopped due to breathing issues.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past. So breathing is a little more difficult these days that I have to be careful, I’ve mistreated myself since I was this big,” Nelson said. “I started out smoking cedar bark and it went from that to cigarettes or whatever. And that almost killed me.”

Nelson said that continuing to perform keeps him in shape.

“Singing out there for an hour is a good workout. Your lungs are the biggest muscle you got. So when you’re out there working, you are working out,” Nelson said. “I don’t smoke anymore. I take better care of myself today than I did then.”

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.