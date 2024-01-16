You’ll lose ‘Control’ finding out who’s coming to Indy this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Come On, Get Up” and “Scream” — Five-time Grammy award-winning Janet Jackson coming to Indy.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will be performing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this summer as part of her extended “Together Again” tour, joined by recording artist Nelly as her special guest.

The icon’s Together Again 2024 Tour is a continuation of the success of the 2023 run, which is the highest trek of her career that featured 36 sold-out shows and received rave reviews from fans and the press.

Jackson has several hits that include, “Any Time, Any Place,” “Scream,” “Rhythm Nation,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Control,” and several more.

The “Together Again” tour will stop in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, June 23.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and throughout the week. The general sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.