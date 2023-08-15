Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images via CNN)

(CNN) — After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married.

The “Physical” star and the “Property Brothers” host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

“Forever starts now!!!” they captioned a photo of themselves.

Scott proposed over the weekend during a family trip to Scotland, according to a report from People.

The two met in 2019 while filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings, Scott’s brother and co-host, Drew, and Deschanel’s sister, actress Emily Deschanel.

Deschanel later appeared on HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU” with the Scott brothers in 2020. Two years later, the couple shared photos of their newly-renovated LA home together in a feature for Scott’s Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine.

The marriage will be Scott’s second and Deschanel’s third.

HGTV and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.