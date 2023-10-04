Eric Jenkins named Indiana Teacher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Education selected an English teacher at Franklin Community High School as its Teacher of the Year.

Eric Jenkins received the high recognition on Monday. Originally from Indiana, Jenkins traveled the world while pursuing degrees in higher education and launching his professional career.

Jenkins joined Daybreak on Wednesday to speak more about the honor and how he became an outstanding teacher.

“I just feel like the way that I bring it (travel experiences) into my classroom is just through stories and experiences that I’ve had, and trying to open students up to their experiences so they can do the same. Whether that’s here in the local community or reaching outside of the U.S.,” he said.

Jenkins teaches tenth-grade honors/general English/language arts, as well as Indiana University’s Advanced College Project Composition Course at the school in Johnson County, according to IDOE.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.