Esquire’s ’50 Best Martinis in America’ list raises a glass to one from Indy with a twist

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shaken or stirred? In a world where the classic martini reigns supreme, St. Elmo Steakhouse stands as a beacon of distinction. Esquire magazine, in its illustrious ‘The Best Martinis in America, 2023‘ list, recognizes the establishment’s signature “Smooth Operator” creation—a chilled vodka martini elegantly garnished with a refreshing cucumber ribbon.

“Let’s keep it simple: chilled vodka and a cooling ribbon of cucumber. You’re going to want that as a counterweight to St. Elmo’s signature appetizer: shrimp cocktail whose sauce seems to be packed with enough horseradish to blot out regions of your brain with fierce nasal waves of heat. Burn, cool. Burn, cool. Repeat as necessary,” Esquire Food & Drinks Editor Jeff Gordinier said.

This acknowledgment by Esquire underscores St. Elmo’s mastery in crafting the best martini in Indy that complements its renowned dish, creating a symphony of flavors that tantalize the taste buds. It’s not just a drink; it’s an experience meticulously designed to delight and surprise.

Three Chicago, Illinois versions and one from Madison, Wisconsin made the list as the only other midwestern martinis in the mention.

Esquire’s nod to St. Elmo reaffirms the restaurant’s dedication to crafting exceptional libations, inviting patrons on a journey where each sip tells a story, where flavors collide and harmonize in perfect synergy. It’s an accolade that celebrates craftsmanship, elevating the simple act of enjoying a martini into an unforgettable moment at St. Elmo Steakhouse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE