Estranged wife of Morgan County sheriff facing attempted murder charge after home break-in

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is facing serious charges after officials said she broke into someone’s home with a firearm.

Officials said that just after 1 a.m. Monday morning, 51-year-old Jacquelyn Downey made her way into a residence on Sichting Road through a window with a gun.

The homeowner was then able to subdue Downey after a confrontation.

It was later confirmed to News 8 that the woman was the estranged wife of Morgan County Sheriff Robert J. Downey.

She was charged with attempted murder, intimidation, criminal recklessness, domestic battery and harassment for the crime.

The case remains under investigation.