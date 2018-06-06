Evacuations, road closure occur in Plainfield for gas leak

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – People have been evacuated from a residential area and a portion of Stafford Road was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak, the Plainfield Fire Territory said.

The fire authorities said the closure was expected to last through at least 5 p.m. or longer.

Stafford Road is closed from Walton Drive and Brookside Lane, which is east of Plainfield Middle School and west of State Road 267/Quaker Boulevard.

There was no immediate hazard to people in the area, fire authorities said, and utility provider Vetren was working to secure the gas leak.