Evansville broadband company acquired by Watch Communications

by: Merritt McLaughlin- Inside INdiana Business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Evansville-based broadband solutions provider Sit-CO has been acquired by Watch Communications in Ohio. The company says it will retain employees of Sit-CO and that its Evansville office will now serve as the base of operation for southern Indiana and Illinois.

Watch says the deal will increase its subscriber base by more than 2,200 customers and includes a facility for the expansion of its data center operations.

This acquisition also broadens Watch’s reach to Evansville, Princeton, Mount Vernon and Boonville.

“We are pleased to welcome Sit-CO’s team and customer base to the Watch family,” said Chris Daniels, president and chief executive officer of Watch Communications. “The Sit-CO network provides a solid baseline from which we will launch new areas of coverage in unserved and underserved areas of Southwestern Indiana. Moreover, Watch is committed to improving the experience of existing Sit-CO customers through phased improvements to our newly-acquired infrastructure.”



