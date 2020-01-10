Home/Indiana News, Latest News, News/Evansville father facing murder charge in connection to infant’s death

Evansville father facing murder charge in connection to infant's death

by: Staff Reports
UPDATE: Authorities in Vanderburgh County have located the father suspected of killing his infant.

Jacob Bengert was apprehended in Evansville after he approached a person and asked for a ride in the area of Fares Avenue and Maxwell. The person recognized Bengert and reported the incident to authorities.

Evansville Police Department officers caught up with Bengert on the train tracks in the area. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office booking records, Bengert was booked into jail Friday night. He is facing a preliminary charge of murder.

Chelsea Marksberry, the infant’s mother, was booked into jail Thursday night. She is facing a preliminary charge of neglect, reckless supervision resulting in the death of a child.

Authorities were called to Marksberry and Bengert’s home in the 1300 block of East Illinois in Evansville Thursday morning on reports of an unresponsive child. The child later died.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Evansville are searching for a father after his infant was found unresponsive at a home in Evansville and later died.

According to the Evansville Police Department, Jacob Bengert left his home in the 1300 block of E. Illinois in Evansville Thursday morning before emergency responders came to his home to check on his infant who was unresponsive.

“Upon arriving on scene, it was obvious that the infant was deceased,” said the police department in a release posted to their Facebook page.

Police say the infant’s mother was at the scene and spoke with officers.

Bengert is 28 years old and was last seen wearing a blue New England Patriots shirt, black jogging pants and black and green Nike shoes.

He is believed to be in the 1300 block of East Illinois and he may be suicidal and he could be armed.

Anyone with information about Bengert’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and report his location to authorities.

