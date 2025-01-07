Video shows Evansville Police shooting dog after 16 neglect calls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Evansville Police shot and killed a dog after it was reported that the dog was being neglected.

In a Facebook post Evansville Police say they were called to assist Evansville Animal Control at a home in the 600 block of College Highway on Monday after receiving a report of inadequate housing of an outdoor dog.

Police say animal control had been called 16 times with neglect concerns about the dog. Police say this led to a request for police to assist removing the dog from the premises.

Police say after 30 minutes on the scene, officers and animal control attempted to safely remove the dog and instructed its owner to leash the dog to walk it to the animal control vehicle.

While the dog’s owner was attempting to leash the dog, it ran at one of the officers, police say.

According to police the officer ‘observed the dog for signs of playfulness or normal behavior but became concerned when the dog’s approach escalated into aggressive behavior, including jumping up with its mouth open in an attacking manor within very close proximity to the officer. In response to the threat, the officer discharged his duty-issued handgun, firing three rounds at the dog. The dog succumbed to its injuries.’

Police say the dog was being housed in an open-air style kennel with a tarp wrapped around two sides and that there was a frozen bowl of water present in the kennel. Police say the temperature at the time of the incident was 24 degrees.

Police say a citation was issued to the dog’s owner for animal neglect.