Event recognizing, celebrating the logistics community set to get underway

WHITESTOWN Ind. (WISH) – A one-of-a-kind event celebrating the logistics community is set to take place.

Eighteen central Indiana companies will put teams on the floor to test their logistics prowess at Pallet Games 2018. It’s all designed to showcase the logistics industry. The goal is to have fun encourage teamwork, build culture and celebrate logistics personnel. Often, it’s these employees that make the world go round.

This one-day event is filled with warehousing-inspired games that give companies a chance to honor, highlight and reward their incredible front-line workers.

The participants will compete in such games as pallet puzzle, top box golf and vase, pack and drop, literally packing a fragile vase in a box and trying to drop it without breaking it.

Some of the companies involved this year are Heartland Foods, Nicepak, Guitar Center, DHL, Walmart.com and US Cold Storage. Another important aspect of the competition is to celebrate a working community often not thought of in the shipping process.