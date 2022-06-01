News

Events to bring resources to communities hit by gun violence, food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local organizations are joining forces to ensure that people get access to food and transportation.

“We need to you know… raise our community again,” said Kea Biven, an Indianapolis resident.

The Summer Neighborhood Outreach series focuses on lifting up communities that need it the most.

“Talking to them, seeing, ‘Hey, what are you guys needing from us? What can we connect you to? What are the gaps in services?’” said Lauren Rodriguez, the director of the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety.

The office will focus on neighborhoods affected by gun violence and food insecurity. The program will provide mobile health screenings, gun safety items, domestic violence support, employment connections, public transportation resources, and free food boxes.

The series kicked off Wednesday in Indianapolis’ far east side at Grassy Creek Park. Other events will be from 4-6 p.m. June 8 at Gustafson Park, June 15 at Wes Montgomery Park, and June 22 at Denver Park.

“This year, we have more targeted areas that closely align with the current data, the current amount of shootings, the current areas where they don’t have as much resources,” Rodriguez said.

Biven added, “Health screenings. There’s a lot of cancer in our communities. There’s a lot of sickness, and diabetes, so we want to stay up on our health as well.

Biven says the city’s far-east side is in desperate need of these resources. “Everybody don’t always say anything. It’s just that it’s an eyesore if you go into a neighborhood there’s a lot of abandoned houses. There’s no upkeep in the neighborhoods anymore and when you see stuff like that you know there’s going to be crime there.”

A group of community members will offer long-term mentorship and guidance.

“I do feel like it’s a positive thing because we need to be and get back to being a community,” Biven said. “We just need to have a change of mind and our mind needs to change and we need to want to do better for ourselves and our community.”