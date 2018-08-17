‘Everybody Plays’:New club has those with developmental disabilities, IU athletes teaming up

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – A new club at Indiana University is giving athletes a chance to help others. The group is called “Everybody plays” and a soccer player started it.

This club brings IU athletes and kids with developmental disabilities together to play sports, something the creator says wouldn’t happen otherwise.

Allison Jorden is from Scottsdale Arizona and is a redshirt sophomore on the IU women’s soccer team. Her prior experience working with kids with developmental disabilities led her to an idea. What if she could bring IU athletes from all the different sports at the college together with local kids who struggle with different issues and that’s exactly what she did.

Over the past few months, she helped facilitate three different events featuring soccer, basketball and wrestling IU athletes. Everyone got together to know each other and just hang out and play.

“People with disabilities have so much to offer to this world and just because they don’t take the normal path that all of us do to get to great success doesn’t mean they aren’t capable,” said Jorden. “So giving them additional opportunities that they normally don’t get is something important.”

Jorden tells News 8 she plans to continue the partnership in the near future with more events being planned for the upcoming seasons.

She also hopes more sports get involved and eventually set it up like the best buddy program with one-on-one relationships being formed. Seventy-five athletes have already participated and IU leaders say they hope more come out as more events are planned.