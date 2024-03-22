Everyone is suspicious in this high school production of “Clue”

Whodunnit? Probably one of these people. Buy a ticket right away and find out! (Photo provided/The Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — The cast, crew, and directors of the Westfield High School (WHS) Theatre Department have been working diligently to present their spring performance of Clue, which opened on Thursday evening, with additional shows at 7 p.m. tonight, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, as well as a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.

Come visit Boddy Manor along with these campy characters as they try to piece together the puzzle of “whodunnit?” before they themselves are done in! The set build is unlike anything the WHS Theatre Department has ever attempted and is a character in the play in its own right.

The show will be held in the WHS Auditorium, 18250 N. Union St. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or at sites.google.com/wws.k12.in.us/whs-theatre/events or linktr.ee/WTCBA.

This production of Clue is recommended for 12 years and older (there are murders, after all). Be advised this production uses flashing lights, simulated gunshots, and barking dogs.