Ex-aide at New Palestine HS found guilty of seducing student

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An instructional aide for the Community School Corp. of Southern Hancock County was charged in February 2019 with stalking, child seduction and official misconduct by a public servant.

A jury on Thursday found the former aide guilty on all counts, Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said Sunday in a news release.

Justin McCaw, of New Palestine, worked with the school district from April 17, 2017, until Feb. 11, 2019. He was fired the day investigators spoke with him, court documents show.

“The case began in early February 2019 when a New Palestine High School Student reported to school officials that McCaw had solicited her for sex while on school grounds, touched her inappropriately and had driven past her home. The School Resource Officer contacted the New Palestine Police Dept. who came to the school to interview the teen,” the release said. “According to the probable cause affidavit, McCaw approached the victim while she was walking in the hallway on Feb. 8, 2019, saying he wanted to talk about ‘us.’ She continued walking, entering her classroom. School camera footage shows the girl turning to McCaw with a surprised look on her face during the encounter.”

The release continued, “After school, the girl was sitting in her car speaking to her grandmother on the phone when school video footage shows McCaw drive up to her driver’s side window. The girl told police McCaw asked her if she wanted to go to his house and have sex, adding that his wife and children were not home. She told him no and he drove off.

“The teen also said McCaw had been behaving differently over the previous week, telling her he had driven past her home. He also had touched her in a way that made her uncomfortable, sitting next to her and brushing his leg against hers and touching her on the back and shoulder.”

The release added, “When McCaw was summoned to the school office, he denied all allegations. McCaw said he spoke with many students about their boyfriends, parents or other teachers, adding he couldn’t think of anything important from a conversation with the victim.

“When police pressed further, the report states that McCaw began to sweat profusely.”

Officers then pointed out the school camera footage.

“When asked if he had ever touched the student, McCaw vehemently replied ‘absolutely not!’ He said he had never intentionally said anything that might have been sexual in nature to the girl,” the release said.

McCaw’s sentencing hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. April 14 in Hancock Circuit Court. Judge Scott Sirk denied a request to release McCaw from jail prior to the sentencing.