Ex-official: Council should consider merging Nashville Police, county sheriff’s department

An artwork depicting a Nashville Metropolitan Police Department badge hangs on the outside of the police station in July 2024. (Photo by Nashville MPD via Facebook)

NASHVILLE, Ind. (BROWN COUNTY DEMOCRAT) — Amid the current transition between former Nashville Police Chief Heather Burris, Interim Chief Scott Bowling and the town council’s search for the permanent replacement, questions are rising about the future of the Nashville Police Department.

Former town council member Bruce Gould said that now is the perfect time for the town council to consider merging the Nashville Police and Brown County Sheriff’s departments to save the town money.

Town Council President Andi Wilson told the Democrat that the council is not currently pursuing the idea of combining both forces into one.

“At this present time, our primary focus is to revitalize the town’s police department and ensure they are fully operational while we review applications for police chief and work to enhance the department’s services,” said Wilson.

In a town council meeting on Aug. 30, Wilson said that the Nashville Police Department’s expenses take up around 60 percent of the town’s annual budget.