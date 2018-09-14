Ex-probation officer, spouse get plea deal in misconduct, forgery case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Marion County probation officer and her husband received suspended sentences after allegedly falsifying information for the husband’s probation case, online records show.

Corinne Wratten was charged March 16 with six counts of forgery and a count of official misconduct. William Wratten was charged with four counts of forgery. As part of plea deal, all but one official misconduct charge and one forgery charge against Corinne Wratten were dropped. William Wratten had all but a charge of forgery dropped in a plea deal.

Corinne Wratten will serve nearly a year on probation. William Wratten was put in Community Corrections and home detention for 515 days. They were sentenced Wednesday.

Corinne Wratten was a probation officer for Marion County Probation from August 2002 until July 2017. According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, while assigned to the Transfer Caseload section in 2016, Corinne Wratten failed to notify her supervisor of her husband’s arrest.

“Shortly after William Wratten was sentenced to serve six months on non-reporting probation in October 2016, Corinne Wratten is accused of filing a memo in the court records stating that William had completed the terms of his probation. Corinne Wratten then documented in her husband’s probation file that a transfer to Johnson County was approved, a transfer that had not been requested or approved,” the March statement from prosecutors said.

Corrine also was initially accused for forging records showing her husband attended two court-ordered treatment programs, paid fines and completed the terms of his probation.

Her husband was initially charged for his knowledge of the alleged falsifying of the two documents indicating that he completed court ordered treatment, prosecutors said. He also was accused of being involved in the forgery of the probation discharge summary provided to the court in April.

The alleged forgery was discovered in February when another employee of the probation department noticed that a case had not been closed out correctly.