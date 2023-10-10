VIDEO: Price frights! Sugar shortage threatens candy costs!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Extreme weather has dealt a major blow to the sugar industry worldwide this year, which could cost you more this Halloween.

Meteorologists at Everstream Analytics explained, “This has been a very tough year for global sugar. If you look at the top ten producing countries this year, six of them have had extreme weather. And the ramification of that is higher prices for anything that you use sugar for, including candy.”

Drought in Thailand, the fourth-largest sugar producer, has cut production by almost a quarter and India, the U.S. and Europe, representing the second, sixth and third top producers, also all suffered flooding.

Everstream says the extreme weather is expected to decrease the global sugar supply by 10% to 15% over the 2023/24 growing season.

Are you noticing any difference this year in Halloween candy prices?