Fall feel incoming after Monday

TONIGHT

Sunset: 8:04 PM

Sunday evening is looking clear and cool with skies once again becoming mostly to completely clear all night long and low temperatures cooling into the upper 50s by morning hours. Wind out of the north around 5 to 10 MPH.

TOMORROW

While upper 50s might be a bit cool, temperatures will get even cooler out there while waiting for the school bus later in the week. By the afternoon we’re back to partly cloudy and mild with a high temperature right around 80 degrees. Wind out of the north around 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday night is where we are expecting to see some rain coming into the forecast. Showers but not storms are expected to move in overnight after bedtime. Low temperature around the 60-degree mark and showers stick around till the morning hours. Wind out of the north around 5 MPH.

Tuesday

Temperatures have noticeably cooled under cloudy skies until a few rays of sunshine sneak in around sundown. Rain will be a thing in the first half of the day but then slow as we make our way past lunchtime. High temperature will be around 70 degrees under a northern breeze.

8-DAY FORECAST

After Monday things really get chilly with high temperatures remaining right around 70 degrees and morning temperatures could creep into the 40s. Rain remains a thing that is hard to come by on a daily basis but there will be one big push of rain Monday night into Tuesday which will bring in the cooler conditions.

Something else to keep in mind is ragweed allergies which are still high as the plants release tiny pollen grains into the air, triggering allergic reactions in susceptible individuals. Common symptoms include sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, nasal congestion, and coughing. It is advisable to limit outdoor activities during peak pollen times and seek appropriate medical treatments.