Fall Fitness Fun: Pumpkins Aren’t Just for Pies!

Fall — the season of changing leaves, cozy sweaters, and of course, pumpkins! But who says pumpkins are only for decorating or baking?

Firefighter Tim shows us how to turn a trip to the pumpkin patch into a full-blow fitness session!

You know that feeling when you’re at a pumpkin patch, and your kid insists on the biggest, heaviest, most awkwardly shaped pumpkin? By the time you’ve lugged it all the way back to checkout, it feels like you’ve done a serious workout, right?

Firefighter Tim’s taking that vibe to the next level. Grab your pumpkin and get moving with his Pumpkin workout below!

Warm-up (5 minutes)

Pumpkin Passes : Stand facing each other about 3 feet apart and pass the pumpkin back and forth with a slight twist at your waist to engage your core.

: Stand facing each other about 3 feet apart and pass the pumpkin back and forth with a slight twist at your waist to engage your core. Jumping Jacks: 30 seconds of jumping jacks passing pumpkin back and forth to get your heart rate up.

Workout Routine

1. Pumpkin Squat Toss

One person holds the pumpkin while both partners squat together.

As you stand, toss the pumpkin to your partner.

Do 15 reps each (3 sets).

2. Pumpkin Sit-Up Pass

Lie on your back facing each other with feet touching.

One partner holds the pumpkin, does a sit-up, and passes the pumpkin at the top of the movement.

The other person catches the pumpkin, does a sit-up, and passes it back.

Complete 20 reps (3 sets).

3. Pumpkin Plank Pass

Both partners get into a plank position, side by side.

One person rolls the pumpkin to the other.

Roll the pumpkin back and forth for 1 minute, keeping your plank position steady.

Rest for 30 seconds, then repeat (3 sets).

4. Pumpkin Lunge Twist

Both partners hold the pumpkin and stand side by side.

Lunge forward, twist the pumpkin toward your partner, then back to center.

Switch legs and repeat.

Do 12 reps per leg (3 sets).

5. Pumpkin Push-Ups

One partner holds the pumpkin with both hands on the ground.

The other person does a push-up, taps the top of the pumpkin, and goes back down.

Do 10-15 reps (3 sets) and then switch.

6. Pumpkin Russian Twists (Seated)