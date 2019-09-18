Fall Whale of a Sale preview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether you’re a parent, grandparent or a have other kids to shop for, you’ll want to check out the upcoming Whale of a Sale at Grand Park.

Courtney O’Neil stopped by All In on Monday to talk about the consignment sale.

She explained how the large consignment sale got started, how many years the sale has been going on and what kinds of items can be picked up at the sale.

The sale begins Friday, Sept. 20 at Grand Park at noon until 8 p.m. It’s also happening on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

