Fall Whale of a Sale preview

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether you’re a parent, grandparent or a have other kids to shop for, you’ll want to check out the upcoming Whale of a Sale at Grand Park.

Courtney O’Neil stopped by All In on Monday to talk about the consignment sale.

She explained how the large consignment sale got started, how many years the sale has been going on and what kinds of items can be picked up at the sale.

The sale begins Friday, Sept. 20 at Grand Park at noon until 8 p.m. It’s also happening on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: