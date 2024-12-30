Fallen Ohio deputy from Avon to be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A funeral procession will make its way through central Indiana Monday afternoon as a fallen Ohio deputy from Avon travels to her final resting place at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Deputy Summer Jenkins, 27, was a deputy with the Clark County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office who died while off-duty on Dec. 19. Her cause of death was unclear.

Jenkins graduated with honors from Avon High School in 2015 before pursuing her career in law enforcement. The Avon Police Department says while at Avon, she played the viola for the Avon Orchestra and was involved in cross country and track and field events.

After leaving high school, she attended the University of Dayton to study engineering, but discovered her “true calling” when she attended a student police academy. She later graduated from the Sinclair Law Enforcement Academy in July 2020 and worked in two different police departments before becoming a deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

Jenkins was described in her obituary as “fun-loving and kind” and “gifted” artist who “could always be found painting, drawing, and playing music, mostly her viola and guitar.”

Jenkins funeral service was set for 10 a.m. Monday in Springfield, Ohio. From there, she will be escorted from Ohio to Crown Hill Cemetery by multiple agencies, including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, and local law enforcement.

The procession route will include a pass by Avon High School.

Avon PD estimates the procession to pass through the Indianapolis area around 2 p.m. They will assist with the following portion of the route:

Arrival from westbound US Hwy 40/Washington Street through Plainfield

Through Plainfield to Dan Jones Expressway

Dan Jones to westbound County Road 150 South

CR 150 S to northbound Avon Avenue

Avon Avenue to eastbound US Hwy 36/Rockville Road

Rockville Road to I-465

From there, Jenkins will be escorted to Crown Hill Cemetery where she will be buried in the Heroes of Public Safety Section.

Avon PD says they will provide an updated arrival time when available.