Families file lawsuits in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

Parked cars at Greenwood Park Mall on July 17, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The family of Victor Gomez is suing Simon Property Group nearly two years after he was killed in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.

Gomez was one of three people fatally shot. Pedro Pineda, 56, and his wife, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, were also killed. Two others were injured.

In the lawsuit, the Gomez family claims the commercial real estate agency was negligent in preventing the shooting from happening.

The family argues mall employees and security guards should have been monitoring security cameras to see Douglas Sapirman walk into the mall with a suspicious backpack, and should have noticed that he had been inside a mall bathroom for more than an hour before the shooting happened.

The lawsuit alleges no security guards were in the area of the food court where the shooting happened.

The complaint also claims the presence of a security guard would have either stopped Sapirman shortly after the shooing started, or deterred Spairman from carrying out the shooting all together.

A customer of the mall, Elisjsha Dicken, killed Sapirman. Dicken took Sapirman down shortly after the shooting started.

The Gomez family isn’t the only one that’s filed a lawsuit against Simon Property Group because of the shooting. In January, the family of one of the nonfatal shooting victims filed a lawsuit claiming the shooting has caused the victim lifelong trauma.

