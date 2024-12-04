Family center brings hope to Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood

The renovated Frederick Douglass Park Family Center on May 23, 2024, opened its doors to the public in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Frederick Douglass Park is entering a new chapter.

The addition of a state-of-the-art family center provides opportunities for connection and recreation.

The park, located on 80 acres in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood is steeped in history.

Once called the city’s ‘Black park’ it provided recreational space for African Americans during segregation. John Anderson has lived in the neighborhood since the 60s and has seen a lot of changes over the years.

“The community center was one of the hubs of the village. So people came from that way, that way, and that way, and we’d all come here and meet,” said Anderson.

Now the area is home to the largest family center in the Indy Parks system. The new center opened in May of this year. Anderson hopes that it soon becomes a safe space that he says is very needed in the neighborhood.

“This is pretty bad right now and for years our kids had nothing to do. I consider this a hub for them to have something to do. Get them out of the streets and stop killing each other,” said Anderson.

The $20 million facility offers something for everyone- whether its walking the indoor track, doing crafts or podcasting, playing basketball, or joining classes like senior aerobics and summer camps for kids.

“We’ve just seen a huge impact. Everything to our programing and especially the youth impact has been huge. We’ve seen more than 20,000 youth basketball program users just since the facility opened. We really see the need, and the facility has really delivered that I think,” said Alex Cortwright, Chief Communications Officer at Indy Parks.

Cortwright says the hours at the family center vary depending on the time of year, but they’ve set hours to keep it accessible to anyone who wants to come.

“The center is open 9 to 8 Monday through Saturday, and then 9-5 on Sunday,” he said.

As Anderson sees it, the family center gives him hope, and he’s happy to continue to support his community.

“It’s a sense of pride, it’s a sense of feeling like we’re making progress,” said Anderson.