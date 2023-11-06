Family, community members hold prayer vigil 15-year-old student killed in shooting

Community members, friends and family, and Indianapolis leaders gathered Sunday for a prayer vigil honoring the memory of Devin Gilbert, a KIPP Indy Legacy High School student who was shot and killed on Friday. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family, friends, and members of the community came together Sunday to remember a 15-year-old who tragically lost his life in a shooting and to address the issue of gun violence.

A prayer vigil was held at KIPP Indy Legacy High School where a student, Devin Gilbert, was shot while walking home from school on Friday, allegedly by another teenager.

KIPP staff collaborated with the Edna Martin Community Center and the advocacy group 100 Women United to organize Sunday’s prayer event.

Attendees sought solace after the incident. Residents in the neighborhood expressed their observations, noting a concerning trend of younger individuals resorting to firearms to resolve conflicts.

Event organizers stressed the importance of fostering connections and empowerment within the community while working towards making a lasting impact.

Denell Howard, pastor of the Hovey Street Church of Christ, highlighted the importance of community support.

“It happened in our community, so the community needs to respond. Often, organizations will respond, but people need to know that the community cares about these issues.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett added, “The prayer vigil is an acknowledgment and affirmation by the community that they have a role to play, as long as individuals are held accountable for these incidents.”

While the details leading up to the incident remain unclear, police said Friday that the teenager accused of shooting Gilbert was not a Kipp student.

In response to Gilbert’s death, KIPP Indy is providing support services for students and staff.