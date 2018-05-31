Family: Condition of girl in Noblesville school shooting upgraded

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The family of the 13-year-old girl injured in Friday morning’s shooting at a Noblesville school said Wednesday night her condition has improved.

The family issued this statement to the media:

“Ella’s status has been upgraded to stable condition. From this point forward, the IU Health public relations team will handle all media inquiries. We appreciate you respecting our privacy and we will share updates as we see fit. Thank you.”

Ella is at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

She and a teacher, Jason Seaman, 29, were both taken to hospitals in critical condition after being shot by at Noblesville West Middle School by a student carrying two guns. Seaman was released from the hospital earlier this week.