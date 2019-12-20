Home/Latest News, Local, News/Family escapes garage fire in Bartholomew County; 2 dogs perish

News

Family escapes garage fire in Bartholomew County; 2 dogs perish

by:
Posted:

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Two dogs died in a house fire in Bartholomew County Friday morning, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out in a home in the 4700 block of West Compton Drive Friday morning around 7:30.

Authorities found the garage of the home fully engulfed upon arrival to the scene.

The homeowner and her three children were home at the time of the fire. They were able to escape without injury. Authorities say two dogs did perish in the fire.

According to Sgt. Jason Lancaster with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, an electric space heater was being used to warm the garage and that is where the fire started.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

Marathon Health and OurHealth to merge

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business /

Vermont-headquartered Marathon Health and Indianapolis-based OurHealth are merging. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however officials say growth equity firm and major investor in Marathon, New York-based General Atlantic will be the majority shareholder of the combined company.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

SoIN selects Johnson Consulting for event center study

News /

WGU initiative aims to boost job prospects

News /

Man found guilty in August 2018 murder

News /

Mastercard unveils its first-ever music single

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.